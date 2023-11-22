Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Is Still Happening, Kind Of
The news that Martha Stewart canceled this year's Thanksgiving plans caused quite an uproar among her ardent followers, so much so that the famed domestic and lifestyle guru felt compelled to clarify her holiday plans via a post on Instagram. As explained by Stewart, "It's not true that I gave up Thanksgiving! What I cancelled was the planned gathering at my house due to guest cancellations and new travel plans!"
The new plans involve spending time with friends, including Stephen Sills, an interior designer whom Stewart counts among her closest friends. In preparation for Sills' holiday gathering, Stewart will be hard at work in the kitchen preparing a "20-pound, organic, heritage bird."
And if that's not impressive enough, Stewart also "plans to bake more than two dozen pies, which is a startling number of baked goods, even for such a lauded and accomplished baker as herself. Stewart plans to provide these goodies to her staff, who are most excited about her pumpkin and lemon pies, at least according to the humorous "pie" chart Stewart shared with her followers.
Stewart is never one to rest on her laurels
As reported by Today, last week, Stewart said her original Thanksgiving plans came asunder due to a guest's illness and subsequent cancellations. Combined with the massive number of turkeys the chef prepared for various TV shows leading up to Thanksgiving, Stewart decided to take the year off from hosting duties. However, she's still hard at work, both in the kitchen and around the home.
Along with her cooking and baking duties, Stewart also encouraged her followers to share pictures from their own Thanksgiving festivities, which she plans to share on her website. Finally, the TV host and cookbook author expressed hope for the end of world conflicts and the desire that people receive a "respite" from the strife evident around the globe. And with that sentiment, Stewart perfectly encapsulates the real meaning of the holiday season, which centers around love and togetherness.