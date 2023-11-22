Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Is Still Happening, Kind Of

The news that Martha Stewart canceled this year's Thanksgiving plans caused quite an uproar among her ardent followers, so much so that the famed domestic and lifestyle guru felt compelled to clarify her holiday plans via a post on Instagram. As explained by Stewart, "It's not true that I gave up Thanksgiving! What I cancelled was the planned gathering at my house due to guest cancellations and new travel plans!"

The new plans involve spending time with friends, including Stephen Sills, an interior designer whom Stewart counts among her closest friends. In preparation for Sills' holiday gathering, Stewart will be hard at work in the kitchen preparing a "20-pound, organic, heritage bird."

And if that's not impressive enough, Stewart also "plans to bake more than two dozen pies, which is a startling number of baked goods, even for such a lauded and accomplished baker as herself. Stewart plans to provide these goodies to her staff, who are most excited about her pumpkin and lemon pies, at least according to the humorous "pie" chart Stewart shared with her followers.