Kremšnita Is A Creamy Cake Croatians Love

Black risotto, chunky fish stew, Kulen sausage, and many other gems make up Croatian cuisine. With big, hearty dishes teeming with olive oil and seafood, there are many instances where Croatian dishes resemble Italian flavors and styles. Yet, their desserts and sweets are just as remarkable. There is one, in fact, that appears exceptionally cherished: Kremšnita.

Also known as Samoborska kremšnita, the term kremšnita derives from cremeschnitte, which means mille-feuille in German. If you're unfamiliar with mille-feuille, it's a dreamy French dessert that's flaky and creamy. Although kremšnita's name developed from mille-feuille, its structure, textures, and tastes differ slightly.

Sandwiched between two layers of delicate puff pastry is one thick layer of custard, often topped with a layer of whipped cream. This delectably fluffy-foamy consistency is achieved by folding whisked egg whites into the custard. It's sweet and flaky while retaining a certain lightness. It simply melts in your mouth. It's an iconic Croatian dessert that's exceptionally popular amongst both locals and tourists, so much so that it's even been noted in poetry.