We Tried Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Stuffing And You Should Too
When one thinks of Red Lobster, sure, orange crustaceans come to mind, but for a lot of us, what we've really come for are those buttery, cheesy, savory, super soft, and not too flaky, Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The chain makes a million of them each day and has been serving them since 1992. No meal at Red Lobster is complete without them. Over the past few years, people have been turning Cheddar Bay Biscuits into stuffing around Thanksgiving time. This year, the chain is saving you the trouble and making Cheddar Bay Stuffing right at its restaurants and offering it up for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.
All locations will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and the Cheddar Bay Stuffing is the perfect new side option to gobble up at a Red Lobster, or to serve at your own holiday table. But before you make those reservations or place that order you need to know: Is the stuffing any good? I saved you the trouble of guessing whether or not you should stuff your face with this stuffing by heading to my local Red Lobster to try it out for myself. Here are the results of my chew and review.
What does Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Stuffing taste like?
When the Cheddar Bay Stuffing arrived at my table, it resembled an inviting apple crumble, and by the smell of it, it had hints of bacon and mushroom. A closer look revealed this was no dessert; piles of cheese accentuated mounds of breaded crumbles.
I cut into the more rigid top to reach the depths of its soft innards. I wasn't exactly sure what I was tasting with each initial bite, but I could tell right away that it was super, super, super delicious. With the strong accents of butter, salt, and peppery seasonings swirling together into my mouth, it called me back instantly to take the next bite, and then another, and another. Further investigative nibbles within the crave-able stuffing brought about small bits of soft, yet unremarkable bacon and mushrooms; these gave the dish its initial odor but played secondary roles in the savory dish.
Before I knew it, I had decimated the entire thing. All that was left were tiny flecks of crust and stuffing and I tried my darndest to scoop them up with a fork. It was the only fail of this dish!
What is Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Stuffing made of?
Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Stuffing is where savory brioche, Cheddar Bay, bacon, and mushroom stuffing come together in harmony. The dish contains gluten, milk, wheat, and soy products.
A standard side order of Cheddar Bay Stuffing nets 520 calories, 37 grams of total fat (14 of which is saturated fat), 50 milligrams of cholesterol, 1150 milligrams of sodium, 35 grams of total carbohydrates, and 10 grams of protein.
How and when to order Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Stuffing and how much it costs
Cheddar Bay Stuffing is available to order off of the Red Lobster menu at participating locations nationwide for a limited time only, and while supplies last. I expect it to remain on menus until at least the holidays and perhaps into the new year.
If dining in at a Red Lobster, the Cheddar Bay Stuffing can be found on the menu under "Premium Sides," as well as the "Family Holiday Sides" section. A standalone side order costs $5.99, or $3.49 if ordering with an entree. The larger Family size can be had for $29.99.
The stuffing can be ordered to go over the phone or through the Red Lobster website, where it can be found under the "New! Lobster and Shrimp Celebration," as well as the "Soups & Sides" sections of the menu. Delivery is also an option through services like DoorDash and GrubHub, although prices may be higher.
The final verdict
I was probably one of the rare people to walk into a Red Lobster, sit down, and order a single side dish. Before my Cheddar Bay Stuffing came, a basket of complimentary Cheddar Bay Biscuits sat before me. Was indulging in these fluffy beauties the best idea, tarnishing what was to come? I didn't care, and gave in to their luscious greatness before the main event.
While the mighty Cheddar Bay Stuffing looked small in presentation, this one "side" dish was about as filling as many main dishes Red Lobster has to offer. I was probably lucky I didn't order the family size, as I might have just eaten it all, and just pretended I was a giant family of one.
This Cheddar Bay Stuffing did not remind me of the awesome biscuits of the same name I had just downed minutes prior. Instead, it sent my brain on a food memory trip to the time I had one of the most incredible things I've ever eaten — the Lobster Pie from Maine Diner, in Wells, Maine. The Lobster Pie dish is topped with a salty Ritz Cracker crumble that is so darn heavenly, that you almost forget there's lobster underneath.
People are very territorial about the stuffing they serve at holiday meals, but if you want to make this year's gatherings one to truly remember, you should definitely let Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Stuffing have a place at your table. We can hold off on Lobsterfest, but for now, let's revel in a Stuffingfest!