We Tried Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Stuffing And You Should Too

When one thinks of Red Lobster, sure, orange crustaceans come to mind, but for a lot of us, what we've really come for are those buttery, cheesy, savory, super soft, and not too flaky, Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The chain makes a million of them each day and has been serving them since 1992. No meal at Red Lobster is complete without them. Over the past few years, people have been turning Cheddar Bay Biscuits into stuffing around Thanksgiving time. This year, the chain is saving you the trouble and making Cheddar Bay Stuffing right at its restaurants and offering it up for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

All locations will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, and the Cheddar Bay Stuffing is the perfect new side option to gobble up at a Red Lobster, or to serve at your own holiday table. But before you make those reservations or place that order you need to know: Is the stuffing any good? I saved you the trouble of guessing whether or not you should stuff your face with this stuffing by heading to my local Red Lobster to try it out for myself. Here are the results of my chew and review.