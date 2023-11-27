Costco's Kirkland Brand Jarred Peaches May Be A Better Buy Than Canned

Nothing beats a fresh, juicy peach plucked from a crate at the farmers market, but when a craving for the summery fruit strikes in the off-season, canned peaches are a perfectly acceptable trade. According to the constituents of a popular subreddit, however, Costco's Kirkland Signature jarred sliced peaches are an even better buy than the canned kind.

From a world-historical perspective, this is no small accomplishment. Canned peaches have a long and storied history, starting with the French government's invention of canning as a means to keep soldiers fed during the Napoleonic wars. History aside, Redditors are almost unanimously upvoting Costco's jarred sliced peaches over the canned stuff thanks to their pleasant flavor, lack of metallic aftertaste, slightly lower sugar content, and superior texture. Bonus: The youth seem to enjoy them.

One user expressed their love of the product by simply writing, "Peaches, peaches, peaches, peaches, peaches." Others were more specific — and what they had to say was enlightening.