Costco's Kirkland Brand Jarred Peaches May Be A Better Buy Than Canned
Nothing beats a fresh, juicy peach plucked from a crate at the farmers market, but when a craving for the summery fruit strikes in the off-season, canned peaches are a perfectly acceptable trade. According to the constituents of a popular subreddit, however, Costco's Kirkland Signature jarred sliced peaches are an even better buy than the canned kind.
From a world-historical perspective, this is no small accomplishment. Canned peaches have a long and storied history, starting with the French government's invention of canning as a means to keep soldiers fed during the Napoleonic wars. History aside, Redditors are almost unanimously upvoting Costco's jarred sliced peaches over the canned stuff thanks to their pleasant flavor, lack of metallic aftertaste, slightly lower sugar content, and superior texture. Bonus: The youth seem to enjoy them.
One user expressed their love of the product by simply writing, "Peaches, peaches, peaches, peaches, peaches." Others were more specific — and what they had to say was enlightening.
Taste and texture
With the exception of a few negative comments (one of which lamented the fact that the peaches are jarred in syrup rather than juice), most Redditors can't seem to get enough of Costco's jarred peaches. "They're more firm than the ones that come in cans," wrote one user, who also noted that "they don't come with that tin flavor" you sometimes get from canned peaches. Another user — one who admits to being preciously averse to peaches — agreed. "They're not sickly sweet and the texture is really nice," they wrote.
Meanwhile, those with kids were quick to comment about the peaches' popularity among those famously picky eaters known as toddlers. As one user succinctly put it, "I like them, the kids like em. They're good."
The peaches also got points for convenient packaging. Unlike canned peaches, which must be eaten at once or else transferred to a separate container once opened, the jar serves as built-in storage. The jars are also etched with measurements, which inspired one user to keep them around as measuring glasses.
Pair them with cottage cheese
Several Redditors confessed to eating Costco's Kirkland jarred peaches straight from the jar, while others recommended complementing them with a serving of cottage cheese. (One such comment was even accompanied by a GIF of Stephen Colbert giving a chef's kiss, though "The Late Show" host's personal stance on the pairing is seemingly unknown.) Indeed, of the many ways to use cottage cheese, topping it with fruit — fresh, jarred, or jammed — always offers a nice juxtaposition of flavors.
For those who have yet to hop on the cottage cheese bandwagon, users also recommended using the jarred fruit for an old-fashioned peach cobbler. Thanks to their allegedly firm texture, we imagine the Kirkland peaches retain a bit of bite after baking. One user even recommended blending a whole jar's worth of peaches, pouring it back into its container, and using it for "peach whiskey drinks" when cocktail hour rolls around.