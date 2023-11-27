Out Of Bananas For Your Smoothie? Break Out The Cashews

Bananas are the star of many morning smoothie recipes. They provide a fruity taste that pairs well with just about everything, and add a thick creaminess to any smoothie you can think of. But sometimes, we find ourselves fresh out of bananas. This shouldn't stop you from enjoying a nutritious, delicious homemade smoothie, because if you've got cashews in the pantry, you're in luck — you can simply swap the bananas for cashew nuts for a nutrient-packed, oh-so-delicious alternative. This swap is also useful for those of us who just aren't into bananas, or have a banana allergy. If you can tolerate tree nuts, cashews are a great substitute for the yellow fruit, because they provide healthy fats and a thick texture that mimics a banana's best qualities (aside from sweetness).

If you're unsure of how to use cashews in your smoothie, begin by adding ½ cup of nuts to your recipe, then add more or less next time according to your tastes. Some people swear by soaking cashews in water to soften them up before using them to make smoothies. Doing this not only makes them easier to blend, but gives them a creamier, nuttier flavor.