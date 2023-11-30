Does A Heavier Bottle Indicate A Better Quality Wine?

Most people who enjoy wine would tell you that it's an experience, not simply a drink. There's a feeling you get while holding the bottle in your hands and looking at the label. A common myth associates thicker glass bottles with luxury, but does a heavier bottle really mean better wine? The short answer is, no, not really. Though you might get a great wine in a beastly bottle, that shouldn't be the organizing principle.

The myth of heavier bottles holding better-quality wine may be an issue of optics, or perhaps empirical knowledge. The weightiness of a wine bottle could understandably give some folks a sense of opulence. If people invest in the experience of a nice restaurant and order wine for the table, being presented with a thin wisp of a bottle could feel gauche. It also costs more money to buy heavier bottles, and consequent restaurant markups reflect that reality. It seems inevitable, however, that in a not-too-distant future, most wine bottles will be distributed in lighter bottles, and one day, nobody will remember the big boys of yore.