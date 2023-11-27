There's No Better Way To Eat Soup Than Out Of An Onion Bowl
When you think of onions, you might think of them as a garnish, topping, or ingredient in a wide array of recipes. They're prized for their sharp, intense flavor and delightful crunch when used raw. Alternatively, when gently caramelized, onions can transform into soft, tender vegetables with a sweet flavor. Recently, a novel twist on onions' versatility has caught the attention of foodies, especially soup enthusiasts: Using the delectable bulbs not only in soup but also as the soup bowls.
While it's become common to see bread or carved pumpkins turned into bowls, onions are now taking a place at the table. Several chefs, foodies, and content creators on TikTok have posted videos showing the simple process of creating these onion bowls for serving soup. Not only do onions work as vessels for a diverse range of soups, but they also provide an additional layer of flavor. The best part just might be that once you've finished your soup, you can continue to savor the flavor by eating the onion bowl, too.
Onions as bowls
If you're interested in turning onions into edible soup bowls, know that it is a very simple process. Whereas bread bowls require a lot of work to make and bake, and seasonal pumpkins require not only baking but also carving, onion bowls are easy to make. Simply select a large onion — you can use red, white, or yellow, your choice — slice off the top, take off the outermost skin, roast until tender and golden, then use a spoon or a melon baller to scoop out the middle. Pro tip: Be careful to not scoop deeply enough to cut through the bottom of the onion or the soup will leak out.
Another thing to consider is that different kinds of onions will impart different flavors into the soup they hold. Versatile yellow onions are the most popular cooking onion and have a mild onion flavor. Red onions, often served raw, are good for roasting and will provide a sharp, peppery flavor. White onions are strong and slightly sweet; as are sweet onions such as Maui, Vidalia, and Walla Walla.
Soup suggestions
The obvious choice for an onion bowl is to make a French onion soup. The lovely flavors of caramelized onions sweeten the savory broth and are balanced by a mild cheese, such as gruyere or parmesan, melted over the top and throughout the soup. A piece of rustic bread or a handful of croutons give the soup texture and substance, and another delicious layer to enjoy while you eat the sweet, roasted onion bowl.
You can also make a split pea soup to serve in an onion bowl. The split peas will take on some of the onion flavors from the bowl, lending the thick and savory soup a hint of sweetness. Toss in crumbled bacon for its crispy, salty, meaty taste, or shredded crab meat for its sweet, buttery flavors. Potato clam chowder could also be a sensational soup to pour into an onion bowl. The onion "walls" of the bowl will give a distinct flavor to the clams and potatoes, which in turn will permeate the layers of onion for a savory conclusion after you finish the soup. Regardless of the soup you choose, serving it in an onion bowl could be the unexpected twist you've been looking for.