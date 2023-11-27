There's No Better Way To Eat Soup Than Out Of An Onion Bowl

When you think of onions, you might think of them as a garnish, topping, or ingredient in a wide array of recipes. They're prized for their sharp, intense flavor and delightful crunch when used raw. Alternatively, when gently caramelized, onions can transform into soft, tender vegetables with a sweet flavor. Recently, a novel twist on onions' versatility has caught the attention of foodies, especially soup enthusiasts: Using the delectable bulbs not only in soup but also as the soup bowls.

While it's become common to see bread or carved pumpkins turned into bowls, onions are now taking a place at the table. Several chefs, foodies, and content creators on TikTok have posted videos showing the simple process of creating these onion bowls for serving soup. Not only do onions work as vessels for a diverse range of soups, but they also provide an additional layer of flavor. The best part just might be that once you've finished your soup, you can continue to savor the flavor by eating the onion bowl, too.