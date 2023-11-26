Why You Should Choose A Leaner Meat When Making Meatball Soup

Meatballs come in many shapes and sizes. According to urban legend, there once was a meatball so big it rolled off its plate of spaghetti and right out the door, tumbling into a garden and under a bush, at which point it became a pile of mush. When it comes to soup, however, meatballs are typically kept small and compact, lest they distract from the other ingredients sharing their broth or like their unfortunate ancestor, lose their shape entirely.

While big, saucy meatballs are best when ultra-tender and delicate, soup meatballs need a bit of reinforcement before they're placed into a simmering pot. To prevent them from turning to mush, it helps to mind your meat-to-fat ratio by choosing leaner ground meat, which holds its form better than versions that are heavy in fat. If you're worried about a rubbery texture, rest assured that the broth itself will help keep your mini meatballs plenty juicy and delicious.