Shrimp Is The Flavorful Ingredient You Need To Bulk Up Your Salsa

The origins of salsa have been traced all the way back to the Aztecs' domestication of tomatoes, with the first documentation of Europeans encountering the sauce made by Spanish conquistadors in the 1500s. The traditional recipe included just four ingredients: chilis, tomatoes, squash, and beans. While the inclusion of chilis and tomatoes has remained relatively standard, modern variations on that original salsa are vast. If you're a culinary explorer, one that may pique your interest is shrimp salsa.

Shrimp salsa is bursting with the juicy flavors of ripe tomatoes, the smooth creaminess of avocado, tangy raw onions, wonderfully sharp lime, and the delicate, tender taste of shrimp. Visually, it might remind you of homemade shrimp ceviche, but shrimp salsa has one distinct difference — the shrimp is precooked before it is added to the other ingredients. The result is a vibrant red salsa that is both filling and complex.

You can use precooked or raw shrimp in your shrimp salsa. However, if you're using the latter, make sure to peel and devein the sweet shellfish before delicately sautéing them. Depending on the size of the shrimp, you can chop them into bite-sized pieces or mix them whole with the rest of your salsa ingredients, and voilà, it's ready to go. When you make shrimp salsa, it's as easy as chop, mix, and serve.