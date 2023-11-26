Here's How To Thicken Mashed Potatoes Without An Actual Thickener

When you're looking for a comforting meal conventional meat and mashed potatoes can do the trick. Considering how easy this side dish is to make, classic mashed potatoes are often paired with countless dishes from chicken to fish and steak. However, if you were overzealous or in a rush and had a heavy hand that poured too much milk or broth into the cooking pot, it may have resulted in a runny mound. Thankfully, it's easy to fix by just mixing in a spoonful of flour, cornstarch, or potato starch into the runny spuds until they become fluffy.

However, if you don't have any of these thickening agents on hand, there are other options. The first is to simply mix some potato flakes into your cooking pot until your mash thickens up. Or simply condense the runny tubers on the stove. Just remove the cover of your cooking pot as the heat from the stove starts to evaporate all of that extra liquid, resulting in a thicker consistency.