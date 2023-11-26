The Tips To Keep In Mind When Shopping For Fresh Whole Duck

Although whole turkeys and chickens are holiday dinner staples in many homes, they aren't the only birds in town. Whole duck is a nice alternative that offers a juicier texture and more robust flavor than the more common types of poultry, a flavor that some people compare to wild game or cuts of red meat. Duck also has more fat than chicken or turkey, especially in its dense skin, which is what causes duck meat to be moist and tender. When shopping for whole, fresh ducks, the breed is a major consideration to keep in mind, as the breed of duck has a direct impact on the flavor of the finished dish.

The Pekin duck, also called a Long Island duck, is a breed that is considered to have the most subtle flavor compared to other breeds while still being quite flavorful. As a result, this type of duck is very versatile and could be the perfect choice if you're new to eating or making roasted duck. This Chinese breed of duck, typically used in the popular dish Peking duck, is best known for its delectably crispy skin. If you want duck meat with a bigger, bolder flavor for your dinner, you might consider Muscovy duck, a European favorite.