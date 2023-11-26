The Tips To Keep In Mind When Shopping For Fresh Whole Duck
Although whole turkeys and chickens are holiday dinner staples in many homes, they aren't the only birds in town. Whole duck is a nice alternative that offers a juicier texture and more robust flavor than the more common types of poultry, a flavor that some people compare to wild game or cuts of red meat. Duck also has more fat than chicken or turkey, especially in its dense skin, which is what causes duck meat to be moist and tender. When shopping for whole, fresh ducks, the breed is a major consideration to keep in mind, as the breed of duck has a direct impact on the flavor of the finished dish.
The Pekin duck, also called a Long Island duck, is a breed that is considered to have the most subtle flavor compared to other breeds while still being quite flavorful. As a result, this type of duck is very versatile and could be the perfect choice if you're new to eating or making roasted duck. This Chinese breed of duck, typically used in the popular dish Peking duck, is best known for its delectably crispy skin. If you want duck meat with a bigger, bolder flavor for your dinner, you might consider Muscovy duck, a European favorite.
Picking the perfect duck
If you love the toothsome taste and tender texture of veal and/or the rich, meaty taste of roast beef, a Muscovy duck might be the perfect addition to your holiday spread. This breed is characterized by intensely red flesh that has a much stronger flavor than other types of fowl. Muscovy ducks, also called Barbary or Barbarie ducks, contain a lower concentration of fat than Pekin varieties (as much as 40% less fat), along with a lot more breast meat, which makes for a more substantial bird overall.
If you're concerned that the strong taste of Muscovy duck meat might be too aggressive for your dinner party, you could choose a Moulard instead. This variety, a cross between a Pekin and a Muscovy, is said to be a good compromise between the fattiness of Pekin ducks and the robust flavor of the Muscovy. Moulards are less gamey in terms of taste and more comparable to steak, which has earned them comparisons to ribeyes. Once you've decided on the best breed of duck, the next step is to evaluate quality and size.
Buy with newfound confidence
Because duck is a little less common than other types of poultry, you may need to visit a specialty butcher shop to find a good selection. You might also find duck in higher-end grocery chains, such as Whole Foods and similar stores. Once you locate an establishment that sells whole, unfrozen ducks, pay close attention to the duck's appearance. The skin of the bird should be free of obvious defects, soft to the touch, and lacking any discoloration.
As for how big of a duck you'll need to feed your friends and family, the generally accepted rule of thumb is to plan on serving 1 to 1 ½ pounds of duck per person. That means a party of 10 people will most likely be able to consume a 10-pound to 15-pound bird if everyone eats their fill. Of course, you can always use any leftovers — or buy a larger duck — to make roasted duck noodle soup and other delectable duck dishes. Now that you can buy a fresh duck with confidence, you can easily incorporate the unexpected centerpiece into future holiday feasts.