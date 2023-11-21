Guy Fieri's Flavortown Is Getting A 2-Day Festival

According to Guy Fieri himself, this festival hopes to bring the concept of Flavortown to life. In a press release announcing the event, Fieri shared that it will be "two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation... I couldn't be more stoked to bring it to my original hometown." The chef was born in Columbus, Ohio, making it the "birthplace of Flavortown." Fans on social media are already buzzing about the exciting new festival set to take place at The Lawn at CAS on June 1-2, 2024.

Many people like Guy Fieri not only for his larger-than-life personality but for his dedication to giving back to his community. Back in 2015, the Mayor of Flavortown officiated over 101 same-sex weddings in celebration of its legalization in the U.S. He also has a namesake charity, the Guy Fieri Foundation, that raises funds for everything from first responders to the wildfire devastation in Maui. According to the press release, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest "will donate a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to support various charities in and around the Columbus area with a focus on First Responders, Veterans, and more." Tickets can be found at flavortownfest.com, with prices starting at $155 plus fees.