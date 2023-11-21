Guy Fieri's Flavortown Is Getting A 2-Day Festival
Celebrity chef and personality Guy Fieri has definitely made a name for himself in the food community: from his big win on the competition show, "Next Food Network Star” back in 2006 to his exceedingly popular daytime hit, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Fieri has been appearing on our screens for almost two decades. But the chef may be most recognized for his iconic flame-lined attire and spiky blonde hair. All across social media, people adore the Mayor of Flavortown: he has been the source of many internet memes and many have even dressed up like him for Halloween. On November 17, Fieri announced what might be his most exciting career move yet –- Flavortown will soon become a real place. For two days, fans of Fieri's cooking, products, and overall attitude will be able to celebrate all things Flavortown at a festival in Columbus, Ohio. Next summer, get ready for a sea of bleach-blonde spikes, goatees, and vibrant (yet wildly comfortable) attire as fans no doubt will embrace Fieri's signature look while they enjoy food, music, and everything else Flavortown Fest has to offer.
Columbus, Ohio is apparently the 'birthplace of Flavortown'
According to Guy Fieri himself, this festival hopes to bring the concept of Flavortown to life. In a press release announcing the event, Fieri shared that it will be "two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation... I couldn't be more stoked to bring it to my original hometown." The chef was born in Columbus, Ohio, making it the "birthplace of Flavortown." Fans on social media are already buzzing about the exciting new festival set to take place at The Lawn at CAS on June 1-2, 2024.
Many people like Guy Fieri not only for his larger-than-life personality but for his dedication to giving back to his community. Back in 2015, the Mayor of Flavortown officiated over 101 same-sex weddings in celebration of its legalization in the U.S. He also has a namesake charity, the Guy Fieri Foundation, that raises funds for everything from first responders to the wildfire devastation in Maui. According to the press release, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest "will donate a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to support various charities in and around the Columbus area with a focus on First Responders, Veterans, and more." Tickets can be found at flavortownfest.com, with prices starting at $155 plus fees.