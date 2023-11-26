What's The Best Way To Cook Canned Collard Greens?

Canned collard greens are kind of like canned spaghetti sauce. They'll never be as good as homemade slow-cooked versions, but if you add the right ingredients and "doctor them up" they can turn out pretty good in the end. Using canned greens will save you some time and effort, considering that between washing, chopping, and cooking collard greens until they're tender, it can take some time until they're ready to eat. And while those slow-cooked greens will always be superior, using the canned kind will cut that prep time down to a fraction without sacrificing too much of the taste.

So what's the best way to cook those pre-cooked collards? Basically, the same way that you would if you were cooking them from scratch. Some kind of smoked or cured meat should be on the top of the list of ingredients. Well-cooked hamhocks, smoked turkey neck or leg, pork shank, fat back, or bacon will all do. You'll definitely want some onion and garlic as well, though substituting onion powder or garlic powder for fresh makes prep even easier. From there the possibilities are endless. A little bit of table or seasoned salt, some pepper, a pinch of sugar, a drop of vinegar, and something spicy like cayenne or red pepper flakes will help level up the flavor of your canned greens. If you're vegetarian or just want to intensify the smoked flavor from the meat, a spoonful of smoked paprika does the trick.