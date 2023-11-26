The Ingredient You Need To Easily Thicken Your Minestrone Soup

With its hearty texture, minestrone can be a perfect choice during the cold season or whenever you want a filling meal. What makes it so delicious is the mix of greens, rice or pasta, potatoes, beans, and Italian seasonings. Basically, it's a heartier version of vegetable soup — though some recipes may call for meat, lard, or other animal-based ingredients.

This classic Italian soup is supposed to be thick. After all, that's one of the reasons most chefs use fortifying ingredients like macaroni and beans. The problem is that if you add a bit too much water or broth, you might end up with a thin soup. The same can happen if you simmer it for too long.

An easy way to thicken your minestrone soup is to add extra ingredients. For example, tomato paste has a delicious, warming flavor and rich consistency that will complement the dish. Plus, it goes well with potatoes, pasta, and other ingredients in the soup.