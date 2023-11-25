Give Your Cheese Board Some Love With Aldi's Super Affordable Cornichons
Are you searching for a tasty and affordable finger food that'll add some variety and elegance to your cheese board? Aldi has the answer in the form of their Specially Selected Cornichons. This seasonal item comes in two different flavors, Chili and Herb, the latter being a best-seller on Instacart. Cornichons (also known as gherkins) are tiny pickles with a big crunch and mildly tart flavor that pairs well with a savory cheese board or charcuterie platter. Although "cornichon" means "pickle" in French, Aldi's mini pickled cucumbers are inspired by Germany, according to the label. German-style pickles typically incorporate herbs and spices like mustard seeds and peppercorn, adding an extra boost of flavor to your pickles. Try Aldi's Herb Cornichons for a more traditional German-style flavor or wake up your tastebuds with the Chili version which uses chili peppers for added spiciness.
Aldi's private label Specially Selected often consists of popular products at prices that can be lower than other brands. In addition to tiny pickles, shoppers can find gourmet cheese, meat, ice cream, bread, coffee, pasta, wine, and more under this brand. The German grocery store chain prides itself on quality and affordability which has contributed to its avid customer base and fast growth in the U.S. Its reasonable prices demonstrate that you don't have to break the bank for gourmet hors d'oeuvres to throw your best charcuterie party yet.
Well liked for taste and price
As with many great Aldi finds, shoppers are excited to share their favorites on social media. In the Facebook group TheALDINerd.com (a community with over a million members), a member posted a photo of the Specially Selected Cornichons with the caption, "Cornichons...these are delicious...just got home and ate probably 10 right from the jar!" Members responded that they also love these and some questioned if they were too sweet or sour, to which the author replied, "They are not sweet but they're not a big pucker either." So, it would appear based on this testimony that the cornichons are not sweet but also not overly sour, the perfect in-between to suit various tastebuds.
Besides their taste, the other benefit of buying ALDI's German-style cornichons is their price at just 16 cents per fluid ounce. For comparison, Maille Cornichons sell for 57 cents per fluid ounce at Meijer while Mt. Olive Sweet Gherkins costs about 25 cents per fluid ounce from Walmart. Aldi recently cut prices on Thanksgiving food staples including the Specially Selected Cornichons just in time for holiday gatherings. In an Aldi press release, Aldi President Dave Rinaldo expressed the decision to cut prices on certain items, stating, "With inflation still looming, we're providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress."
Other finds perfect for a cheese board
If you're trying to build a cheese board or charcuterie board, Aldi can provide you with more than just cornichons. The discount grocer has leaned into the charcuterie board craze. Aldi has even assembled its own Charcuterie Board of Directors (per Aldi News) that provides "advice, pairing tips, tutorials and templates to help shoppers build their best boards." Made up of seven experts in food and/or wine with nicknames like the "Cheese Queen," the "Wine Whisperer," and the "Spread Stylista," the Board provides charcuterie tips on Aldi's website as well as their own Instagram pages.
Aldi has a variety of Specially Selected soft and hard cheeses for your cheese platter, like their Farmstead blue cheese wedge or award-winning Mobay cheese. Prosciutto, stuffed olives, and artisan crackers are among some of their other charcuterie essentials. While meats and cheeses are often considered the focus of a gourmet tray, extras like nuts, fruits, and veggies help fill up the board, give it color, and provide different flavors. Don't forget about cornichons when creating your next board as they pair perfectly with various meats and cheeses and are super easy for guests to grab and munch on.