Give Your Cheese Board Some Love With Aldi's Super Affordable Cornichons

Are you searching for a tasty and affordable finger food that'll add some variety and elegance to your cheese board? Aldi has the answer in the form of their Specially Selected Cornichons. This seasonal item comes in two different flavors, Chili and Herb, the latter being a best-seller on Instacart. Cornichons (also known as gherkins) are tiny pickles with a big crunch and mildly tart flavor that pairs well with a savory cheese board or charcuterie platter. Although "cornichon" means "pickle" in French, Aldi's mini pickled cucumbers are inspired by Germany, according to the label. German-style pickles typically incorporate herbs and spices like mustard seeds and peppercorn, adding an extra boost of flavor to your pickles. Try Aldi's Herb Cornichons for a more traditional German-style flavor or wake up your tastebuds with the Chili version which uses chili peppers for added spiciness.

Aldi's private label Specially Selected often consists of popular products at prices that can be lower than other brands. In addition to tiny pickles, shoppers can find gourmet cheese, meat, ice cream, bread, coffee, pasta, wine, and more under this brand. The German grocery store chain prides itself on quality and affordability which has contributed to its avid customer base and fast growth in the U.S. Its reasonable prices demonstrate that you don't have to break the bank for gourmet hors d'oeuvres to throw your best charcuterie party yet.