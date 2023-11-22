Double Your Apple Pie Filling And Freeze It To Save Time On Holiday Desserts

Storing apple pie fillings in the freezer is a breeze. Whether you're whipping up an apple pie or making an apple strudel, the process remains the same for any dessert. You'll want to place some parchment paper down, then place your apple pie fillings on top. You can do this with room-temperature or pre-frozen-in-pie-form filling. Next, place more parchment paper over the top and fold it so there are no gaps your filling can escape from. Now, you'll need to place your apple pie filling wrapped in parchment paper into zip-top bags. You'll want to make sure you squeeze out all the air you can from your bags to maintain the freshness of your delicious apple pie fillings.

Make sure you go big! You can plan to make as many desserts as you want when you freeze your apple pie fillings. If you've already cooked them on a stovetop or in the oven, let them cool before placing them into the plastic bags. If you have so much apple pie filling that it lasts beyond the upcoming holidays, writing a date on each bag will remind you how long they'll be good. It's best to store these anywhere from three to four months for maximum freshness. You can even take it up to six months with food-saver bags.