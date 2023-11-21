Pressure Canning Your Turkey Is The Perfect Solution For A Leftovers Overload

Whether you're having a turkey feast for Thanksgiving or that weekend dinner, it's safe to say you're bound to have some leftover turkey. After all, turkey can weigh anywhere from eight to more than 20 pounds, making for a lot of additional meat, especially if you have a small family. Fortunately, you can save a lot of those leftovers to eat later.

Sure, you can freeze the bird, but you might want to consider home-canning those leftovers instead. With canning, you don't risk accidentally exposing your cooked meat to freezer burn, which can lower its overall quality. Freezer burn is caused by the loss of moisture in food. Likewise, when you're ready to eat, you don't have to wait for your turkey to thaw. All you have to do is pop the lid on that jar, and your meal is ready to heat. In particular, canned turkey is useful for quick and convenient meals when you're not looking to dirty your kitchen. Put a can of turkey meat on some bread and have a sandwich. Alternatively, you can serve the canned turkey in its broth with white rice for a warm but hearty meal. Just avoid making these pressure-canning blunders, and you'll be fine.