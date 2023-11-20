Costco Has Rolled Out A New Frozen Croissant Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand has put its name on tons of products, from vodka and tequila to coffee and bottled water. This week, a coveted new category has made waves in the frozen food aisle: breakfast sandwiches. Well, one breakfast sandwich. The wholesale retailer's latest offering — a photo of which was shared on Reddit by a shopper at an outpost in Visalia, California — features a spiral butter croissant with applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese.

A photo of the package shows that each box of eight sandwiches clocks in at $15.99. That's just under $2 per sandwich, setting customers back 50 cents more than the brand's beloved $1.50 hot dog combo at the food court.

Costco shoppers are already sharing their thoughts on the newcomer. While the reviews aren't unanimous in praise, they're a bit more favorable than those of the chain's Red's Egg'wich. Still, like the former, there are some concerns about price and nutrition. Here's what people are saying.