Here's How To Hack A Free Icedream With Your Kids Meal At Chick-Fil-A
Ordering a kid's meal at Chick-fil-A is a lot like ordering one at any other fast food restaurant. It comes with an entree, a side, a drink, and a toy. However, what most people don't realize is that ice cream, or what Chick-fil-A calls Icedream, is also an option. In addition to allowing you to pick an age-appropriate toy (Chick-fil-A has two different toy options for kids either three and under or four and up), the chain offers you the option to substitute it for an Icedream cup or cone.
If you order it on its own, a Chick-fil-A Icedream will likely cost between $1 and $2, though prices vary depending on the location. However, the dessert is free of charge if you order it in place of a toy in the kid's meal. Since the "hack" is an official option published on the website, all you have to do is ask for it when you order, or simply click the Icedream option instead of a toy when you order online or through the app.
How to hack Chick-fil-A's Icedream
Chick-fil-A's Icedream comes in only one size and one flavor. But there are ways to get around it if you're not a fan of plain vanilla, and the cheapest way to do so is through a kid's meal. Per one customer's recommendation shared on TikTok, the Icedream and a lemonade can be turned into a tasty frosted lemonade without costing you anything extra, as long as both are ordered as part of the kid's meal. Popular creator Jordan Howlett shared in another video that you can also ask for Oreo pieces in your Icedream, which are normally mixed into the cookies and cream milkshake. This will only cost about 30 cents extra, they stated.
If you're willing to dole out a couple more dollars, the TikTok page of a Chick-fil-A in Tampa recommends ordering a cookie on the side and crumbling it over your Icedream. A Staten Island Chick-fil-A made the same suggestion, adding that you can also request chocolate syrup. The cookie will be about $2, and the syrup 30 cents, but since the Icedream is free with the kid's meal, it'll still be a good deal. You can do the same with a brownie, as one customer shared in another video.
Why it might be worth the swap
For children, the toy in Chick-fil-A's kid's meal might be the best part, but if you're an adult, you could probably do without it. It's increasingly common for adults to order kid's meals at restaurants because it saves money, and Chick-fil-A is no different. If you're planning to order an Icedream anyway, getting one for free through a kid's meal may be a more practical choice.
Even if you're ordering a kid's meal for an actual kid, an Icedream could easily be seen as the better option. Chick-fil-A doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to toys, which even faced a recall back in 2012. Unlike the McDonald's Happy Meal, for example, which often has name-brand toys from upcoming movies, Chick-fil-A tends to have toys that may not be as exciting or recognizable for certain kids, such as finger puppets made out of felt and conversation starter flashcards. If those types of toys aren't your child's cup of tea, substituting it for a free Icedream would likely be more satisfying.