Here's How To Hack A Free Icedream With Your Kids Meal At Chick-Fil-A

Ordering a kid's meal at Chick-fil-A is a lot like ordering one at any other fast food restaurant. It comes with an entree, a side, a drink, and a toy. However, what most people don't realize is that ice cream, or what Chick-fil-A calls Icedream, is also an option. In addition to allowing you to pick an age-appropriate toy (Chick-fil-A has two different toy options for kids either three and under or four and up), the chain offers you the option to substitute it for an Icedream cup or cone.

If you order it on its own, a Chick-fil-A Icedream will likely cost between $1 and $2, though prices vary depending on the location. However, the dessert is free of charge if you order it in place of a toy in the kid's meal. Since the "hack" is an official option published on the website, all you have to do is ask for it when you order, or simply click the Icedream option instead of a toy when you order online or through the app.