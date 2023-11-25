Frozen Whipped Cream Cubes Are A Genius Way To Cool Down Steamy Hot Drinks

There are few things better than enjoying a warm beverage on a cold day, including a tasty cup of hot chocolate. However, it can be a pain waiting for a hot beverage to reach an acceptable temperature, and adding ice cubes will negatively impact the flavor of the drink. Whipped cream cubes are a great alternative, as they infuse hot chocolate with flavor without watering down the beverage. Even better, you can make them right at home with just a few steps.

To prevent the cubes from sticking, cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. You can now line the parchment paper with a layer of whipped cream, which should remain in the freezer for at least four hours, if not longer, to help the cream congeal. Once enough time has elapsed, remove the baking sheet, and create a few fun shapes using festive cookie cutters for your "cubes." For an easier process, deposit portions of whipped cream into an ice tray and store them inside the freezer. No matter which method you use, be sure to cover the baking sheet or ice tray with a protective layer of plastic wrap.