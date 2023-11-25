Frozen Whipped Cream Cubes Are A Genius Way To Cool Down Steamy Hot Drinks
There are few things better than enjoying a warm beverage on a cold day, including a tasty cup of hot chocolate. However, it can be a pain waiting for a hot beverage to reach an acceptable temperature, and adding ice cubes will negatively impact the flavor of the drink. Whipped cream cubes are a great alternative, as they infuse hot chocolate with flavor without watering down the beverage. Even better, you can make them right at home with just a few steps.
To prevent the cubes from sticking, cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. You can now line the parchment paper with a layer of whipped cream, which should remain in the freezer for at least four hours, if not longer, to help the cream congeal. Once enough time has elapsed, remove the baking sheet, and create a few fun shapes using festive cookie cutters for your "cubes." For an easier process, deposit portions of whipped cream into an ice tray and store them inside the freezer. No matter which method you use, be sure to cover the baking sheet or ice tray with a protective layer of plastic wrap.
How to use whipped cream cubes after freezing them
One great thing about whipped cream cubes is that no thawing is necessary. You can simply take a few cubes and drop them into a hot beverage direct from the freezer to enhance flavor and ensure the beverage isn't too hot for consumption. When it comes to homemade whipped cream cubes, hot chocolate is the most obvious pairing, especially when you have young kids in the home. However, that isn't your only option.
If you want to replicate the Starbucks Frappucino experience right in the comfort of your own home, whipped cream cubes also pair beautifully with coffee. Cubes allow you and any guests you're entertaining to add as much or as little whipped cream to caffeinated beverages as you see fit, as you'll have access to conveniently sized cubes. Whipped cream cubes are also an ideal combination with Irish coffee preparations, which consist of coffee, whiskey, brown sugar, and a delightful topping of whipped cream.
Tips for enhancing frozen whipped cream cubes
Whipped cream ice cubes are sure to impress friends and loved ones, but you can also incorporate other ingredients to make them even more special. For instance, adding some rainbow sprinkles to homemade whipped cream before freezing ensures a colorful end result. You can also create chocolate-infused whipped cream by adding some cocoa powder to the mixture.
It's also pretty easy to incorporate other flavors into your whipped cream cubes. A small amount of vanilla extract is perfect for creating a subtly sweet taste, but you can also use peppermint, almond, or even orange flavorings if you prefer. If you want to boost the sweetness of the cream in your beverages, incorporate some powdered sugar. Powdered sugar is usually preferred over granulated sugar to avoid texture issues, but things like maple syrup and honey also work well. Feel free to experiment with different flavors and ingredients when making whipped cream cubes to find the most flavorful combination for your hot beverages. Now that you can cool off your cocoa and flavor it all in one fell swoop, what's stopping you?!