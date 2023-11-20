Samsung Offers $1200 Off Its Smart Electric Combination Oven & Microwave For Black Friday
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in the market for a new cooking appliance that can do double duty in the kitchen, smart kitchen innovator Samsung has a Black Friday that may appeal. The appliance manufacturer is offering its Smart Electric Combination Oven & Microwave for almost 35% less than what the appliance typically costs in an effort to compel holiday gift-givers. This device usually retails for $3,449, but Black Friday shoppers can snag it for $2,249, which amounts to an impressive savings of $1,200.
Function and efficiency are all the rage in the kitchen these days, and Samsung's oven-microwave combo claims to offer a wide selection when it comes to convenient features. The spacious interior appears primed to prepare multiple items simultaneously, which is great for whipping up an epic holiday feast or preparing a multi-course dinner. The oven-microwave combo is also perfect for saving space, as the wall mounting ensures you have ample room on your counters. Other highlights include a steam-cleaning function, Wi-Fi compatibility, and a kitchen timer, among other attributes.
What people are saying about Samsung's Combination Oven & Microwave
A good deal is only worthwhile if you get excellent value for your money. In this case, reviews of the Smart Electric Combination Oven & Microwave listed on the Samsung website appear pretty promising so far. The majority of reviews have nothing but positive things to say about the device, and many people recommend it for the combination of convenience and functionality it provides. As expressed by one satisfied customer, "Had this installed in my new home and I don't have one complaint."
Overall, customers are most happy with the design of the appliance, with features coming in a close second in terms of satisfaction. One person praised the Wi-Fi features, which allow you to control the oven and microwave from any compatible mobile device. Currently, 78% of reviewers recommend the appliance to others, and it has a score of just above 4 out of 5. When combined with the special Black Friday price, Samsung's Combination Oven & Microwave might just make the ideal gift for someone you love — including yourself!