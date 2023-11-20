Samsung Offers $1200 Off Its Smart Electric Combination Oven & Microwave For Black Friday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the market for a new cooking appliance that can do double duty in the kitchen, smart kitchen innovator Samsung has a Black Friday that may appeal. The appliance manufacturer is offering its Smart Electric Combination Oven & Microwave for almost 35% less than what the appliance typically costs in an effort to compel holiday gift-givers. This device usually retails for $3,449, but Black Friday shoppers can snag it for $2,249, which amounts to an impressive savings of $1,200.

Function and efficiency are all the rage in the kitchen these days, and Samsung's oven-microwave combo claims to offer a wide selection when it comes to convenient features. The spacious interior appears primed to prepare multiple items simultaneously, which is great for whipping up an epic holiday feast or preparing a multi-course dinner. The oven-microwave combo is also perfect for saving space, as the wall mounting ensures you have ample room on your counters. Other highlights include a steam-cleaning function, Wi-Fi compatibility, and a kitchen timer, among other attributes.