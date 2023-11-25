The Spray Bottle Hack For Incredibly Crispy Yet Chewy Tortillas
If you're making enchiladas, tacos, or any dish that calls for tortillas, you might think that they represent the easiest part of the recipe. But even if you decide to opt for store-bought tortillas, they will still present some challenges, mainly having to do with their texture. Much like any other type of bread, tortillas can lose moisture over time, and when you heat them, they produce steam and lose even more of that moisture. On one hand, this gives the exterior a nice char, but on the other, it can result in a dry tortilla.
Luckily there's an easy solution to this. All you have to do is use a spray bottle filled with water. Continue to spritz your tortillas with water as you heat them, and you'll be left with a texture that is perfectly soft yet still crispy on the outside, much like a freshly made tortilla. It's a technique favored by Jorge Gaviria, CEO of masa supply company Masienda.
Why the spray bottle hack is so effective
The effectiveness of the spray bottle hack stems from its ability to counteract starch retrogradation, which occurs when a tortilla (or any type of bread) dries out. During this process, the liquid absorbed by the starch molecules evaporates, causing a loss of moisture. Fortunately, this is not a permanent state and can be reversed through the application of heat and moisture. When a tortilla is heated to at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit, its starch molecules gelatinize, meaning they regain the ability to absorb moisture.
Steaming can effectively reverse starch retrogradation in tortillas, but even though it results in tortillas that are soft and moist, they lose their crispiness in the process. With the spray bottle hack, that doesn't happen. The tortillas not only get softened because of the added water, but thanks to the direct heat of the pan, they also develop a crispy crust, enhancing the overall texture.
What to use if you don't have a spray bottle
If you don't have a spray bottle, you can still accomplish similar results by taking a different approach. At many Mexican restaurants, cooks heat up tortillas simply by putting them in a pan with a splash of water. Celebrity chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt recommends a similar method, sharing in Serious Eats that he gives each tortilla a dunk in some water just before putting it on the stove. Just make sure to avoid using the microwave, as it will lead to more moisture loss, and will harden if you microwave it for more than 30 seconds.
Whether you actually use a spray bottle, use the dunking method, or just add water directly into the pan, you want to make sure you lock in the moisture you just added in. The best way to do this is keep your tortillas wrapped in a damp paper towel, or a covered container such as a tortillero. When it's time to enjoy them, they'll have the perfect texture.