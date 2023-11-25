The Spray Bottle Hack For Incredibly Crispy Yet Chewy Tortillas

If you're making enchiladas, tacos, or any dish that calls for tortillas, you might think that they represent the easiest part of the recipe. But even if you decide to opt for store-bought tortillas, they will still present some challenges, mainly having to do with their texture. Much like any other type of bread, tortillas can lose moisture over time, and when you heat them, they produce steam and lose even more of that moisture. On one hand, this gives the exterior a nice char, but on the other, it can result in a dry tortilla.

Luckily there's an easy solution to this. All you have to do is use a spray bottle filled with water. Continue to spritz your tortillas with water as you heat them, and you'll be left with a texture that is perfectly soft yet still crispy on the outside, much like a freshly made tortilla. It's a technique favored by Jorge Gaviria, CEO of masa supply company Masienda.