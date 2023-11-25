Zazá Is The Underrated Candy That Will Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
There's an under-the-radar candy in the world of confections, and it goes by the name of Zazá. This brand has been besting traditional candy companies by providing a diverse array of kosher sweets that will make any gumball machine shake in envy. What separates Zazá from ordinary brands is that they have mastered crafting kosher confections that dance harmoniously with the rich tapestry of Jewish dietary traditions. With bright colors and fruity flavors, Zazá perfectly captures the classic cravings for a sugar fix but with a fresh, kosher spin, making them a brand to watch for any sweet tooth.
Although there's no shortage of delicious kosher desserts, finding sweets that abide by kosher standards in the daunting grocery aisles can sometimes feel like finding a needle within a haystack. Luckily, Zazá is a breath of fresh air, providing kosher-friendly ingredients and executing candies with flavors and colors that pop.
What is kosher candy?
Embedded within the sacred pages of the Torah, the kosher dietary laws, known as kashrut, offer a culinary compass to devout followers of Judaism. These ancient guidelines govern what can grace their plates and intricately outline the artistry of food preparation, infusing every meal with a more profound spiritual significance. To achieve a designated kosher label, a trusted Jewish organization must assess and certify the production of the product.
To be considered kosher, a sweet must avoid ingredients derived from non-kosher animals, like food coloring from certain insects and gelatin often produced from horse hooves. Once upon a time, Skittles weren't considered kosher in the land of sweets due to their use of gelatin. However, that changed in 2019 when Skittles removed animal products from their colorful concoction, making them fully applicable to a kosher diet. Other candy classics that happen to be kosher-certified include M&M's and certain Nestlé chocolate bars like Butterfinger and Crunch.
The many flavors of Zazá
Although there is little information online about the origin story of the Zazá Candy brand, they are distributed by one of the world's leading kosher product distribution companies: Oppenheimer USA. Founded nearly 35 years ago in 1999, this New Jersey-based company has made it their mission to elevate the kosher candy market. Per the brand's website, Zazá Candy was the first company to introduce a green apple flavor to the kosher candy world, making them a company Oppenheimer USA proudly distributes.
Zazá brings forth a variety of sweets to twirl your tongue around, from their Atomic Extra Sour candy to the Au'Some Fruit Juice Nuggets for those seeking a gushing rush of juice as they bite into their edible delights. They also deliver a fruity spin on the traditional Jewish treat gelt, making them with taffy in apple and pineapple flavors instead of the standard chocolate. Outside of their online store, those curious about the magic of Zazá can dabble in the fun by purchasing their products from outlets like Amazon and Walmart.