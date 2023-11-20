The Factors To Consider Before Buying Meat Online

Between maintaining a social life and staying sane at work, buying groceries is sometimes far down on the list of priorities. To make things easier, some of us might have a recurring grocery order or an order of veggies from the local co-op that arrives every week. For others, it means a monthly shipment of high-quality meat arriving at their doorstep.

There are a few pros and cons when it comes to buying meat online, but perhaps the number one reason to buy meat online is convenience. There's no need to put on pants for a trip to the grocery store. You just press a few buttons, and then a large box of meat shows up a few days later. And what you're getting is usually of better quality and cheaper than what you get in the store. A premium online butcher eliminates the middleman and buys their meat directly from the supplier, which means restaurant-quality cuts at lower prices.

But for as many reasons as there are to order your meat online, there are just as many to not — illegal slaughterhouses, poor handling and shipping practices, and questions about provenance abound. However, the following are some things to consider when buying meat online so you're sure you're buying from a safe and reputable online butcher.