The Seafood Ordering Mistake Professional Chefs Advise Against

There is a cardinal sin that professional chefs urge patrons not to commit when ordering seafood, and it's a lot easier to avoid than you may think: Don't order seafood at a non-seafood restaurant.

Just as you wouldn't (or shouldn't, anyway) order the filet mignon at a roadside diner, avoid ordering the lobster, oysters, or Chilean sea bass from an establishment that doesn't specialize in those dishes. "Do not order crab or crabcakes from restaurants not located on the coast or that are not known for seafood," advises Steve Chiappetti, executive chef of the Albert restaurant in Chicago (via Allrecipes).

Specialized seafood restaurants typically source their seafood more frequently and have a higher turnover, ensuring freshness. Indeed, as one chef explains on Reddit, every restaurant has a theme, and "a good rule of thumb is not to order stuff that is out of character with the rest of the menu." That's because most restaurants will feature just a few menu items that deviate from the theme for variety's sake and to provide diners with dietary restrictions with options. However, "That stuff will often be made with older ingredients and by people who aren't used to making it since it comes up so rarely in a night," the Reddit chef adds.