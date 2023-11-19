Your Blender Is Key For Making An Easy Sour Cream Substitute

Delicious, tangy sour cream goes just as well folded into creamy pasta sauces as it does when you add a dollop on top of baked potatoes and burritos. A spoonful here and there can really add a punch of creamy flavor and texture, but if you're trying to avoid using it for one reason or another or simply have run out of sour cream for other reasons, there's a way you can approximate that same texture and taste with other ingredients. As long as you have a blender on hand, you're well on your way to a perfect sour cream substitute.

All it takes is 2 tablespoons of milk and a tablespoon of lemon juice added to a cup of cottage cheese. The mix gets blended until all the cottage cheese curds are smooth and the consistency is just how you like it. The result won't be an exact replica of sour cream, but it'll have a similar smooth texture and tangy taste, with a hint of lemony brightness that goes well in all the same applications.