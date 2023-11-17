This Thanksgiving (Safely) Invite Your Dog To Dine With You

The holidays can be a challenging time for dog owners. With so many food items being passed around, and so many things going in and coming out of the oven, it's hard to allow pets to have their usual run of the home. But luckily, you don't have to crate your animal during the festivities. Instead, make sure they feel right at home, celebrating alongside you during your Thanksgiving Day feast — while taking some important precautions.

There are some things you should know about eating with your pets over Thanksgiving. The key, according to Jose Molina, executive chef at The Wilson NYC (a New York City restaurant with a year-round dog-specific menu), and Barry Tonks, Culinary Director for IGC Hospitality, is all about safety: "The most important thing to do is to educate yourself on what is and is not safe for your pet to eat. It's tempting to sneak your dog a taste of the feast, but some items on a Thanksgiving table are dangerous for their health."