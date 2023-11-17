Why Tomato Sauce Can Benefit Greatly From A Touch Of Butter

Building a basic tomato sauce doesn't take much. The acidic, bright sauce is made primarily by simmering tomatoes, but there are certainly other elements that bring it altogether. One thing tomato sauce is often missing, though, is a good source of fat, which adds rich flavor and helps bring balance to it. Next time you whip up a homemade batch, try enhancing it with some butter.

Pretty much everything is better with butter; in particular, salted butter has two things our palates love: salt and fat. Our bodies crave foods that are appealing to our brains, and those two aspects confirm why many people add butter to almost any recipe. In a tomato sauce, it's also the perfect contrast to the acid, so whether you add in a few tablespoons of the dairy product or use it to sauté the other veggies for the sauce, you can't go wrong with a touch of the delicious ingredient.