The Unexpected Ingredient Rachael Ray Loves Putting In Stuffed Peppers

Stuffed peppers are a filling, hearty, and crowd-pleasing meal that is as delicious as it is easy to make. We often think of a traditional chile relleno recipe or a simple meat and cheese stuffed pepper with a Tex-Mex twist. But if you're anything like Rachael Ray, you enjoy thinking outside of the box. And as much as we love an ordinary protein-packed stuffed pepper, we're also crazy about Ray's Italian-inspired stuffed pepper that calls for one surprising ingredient — pasta.

In her unique stuffed pepper recipe, Ray blends ground pork, veal, and beef with rice, passata (a kind of tomato purée), parmesan cheese, broken spaghetti pasta, and herbs and aromatics like onion, garlic, thyme, parsley, and celery for a refreshing take on a classic dish.

For starters, adding spaghetti pasta to your stuffed pepper rounds out the dish with an extra dose of comforting carbs that will leave you full and satisfied. The pasta provides a balanced texture to the dish, complementing the softness of the peppers and the heartiness of the filling. Pasta also absorbs the flavor of the seasonings and herbs you include in the dish, bringing a flavorful depth to each bite. Plus, putting your pasta to use in this unconventional way is a fun way to challenge your culinary imagination.