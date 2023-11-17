Yes, You Can Actually Freeze McDonald's Nuggets To Save For Later

Though you certainly can freeze McDonald's nuggets, the question is: Should you? Fried foods don't always fare well in the freezer. The foods often end up soggy rather than retaining their crispness, the oils can seep to the surface in the freezing process, and the lipids in the frying oil won't freeze fully, which means they can go rancid if left for too long.

That said, if properly frozen and reheated, you can mitigate these issues. Nuggets should be able to withstand freezing for at least a few months without a significant change in flavor. According to the USDA, chicken nuggets or patties should retain their quality for up to one to three months in the freezer.

Preventing freezer burn is also extremely important in ensuring that your reheated nuggets won't taste or feel different. The reason freezer burn happens is due to a loss of moisture due to cold air; when food dries out, it can cause discoloration and texture changes. To prevent this, be sure to seal your nuggets tightly in the bag; double-bagging or even vacuum-sealing can help ward off the effects of freezer burn over time, and it can also help you maximize your freezer space (to store more nuggets, of course).