Yes, You Can Actually Freeze McDonald's Nuggets To Save For Later
Have you ever wished you could just reach into your freezer and whip up some McDonald's nuggets on-demand without having to get in your car and drive to pick them up? Though McDonald's sadly still doesn't sell their nuggets in freezer bags, there's another way to serve these treats anytime: Simply buy the nuggets at the restaurant, take them home, and put them in the freezer yourself.
McDonald's nuggets do keep in the freezer, and they're easy to prepare. Just allow them to fully cool off, then place them on a baking sheet in the freezer to harden. This keeps the nuggets from clumping together, allowing you to take out as many as you want at a time. Once they're frozen fully solid, you can transfer them to a large freezer bag and heat them up from the comfort of your own home whenever the need for nuggets hits you — no late-night drive-thru runs necessary. Frozen nuggets are versatile and convenient, so you'll appreciate having them on hand.
Does freezing McDonald's nuggets affect taste?
Though you certainly can freeze McDonald's nuggets, the question is: Should you? Fried foods don't always fare well in the freezer. The foods often end up soggy rather than retaining their crispness, the oils can seep to the surface in the freezing process, and the lipids in the frying oil won't freeze fully, which means they can go rancid if left for too long.
That said, if properly frozen and reheated, you can mitigate these issues. Nuggets should be able to withstand freezing for at least a few months without a significant change in flavor. According to the USDA, chicken nuggets or patties should retain their quality for up to one to three months in the freezer.
Preventing freezer burn is also extremely important in ensuring that your reheated nuggets won't taste or feel different. The reason freezer burn happens is due to a loss of moisture due to cold air; when food dries out, it can cause discoloration and texture changes. To prevent this, be sure to seal your nuggets tightly in the bag; double-bagging or even vacuum-sealing can help ward off the effects of freezer burn over time, and it can also help you maximize your freezer space (to store more nuggets, of course).
How to reheat McDonald's nuggets from the freezer
When it comes to fried foods like chicken nuggets, the process of reheating is important. Proper reheating ensures the nuggets return to their original, crispy glory, rather than soggy, sad chicken hunks. You can either thaw the nuggets first or cook them straight from frozen; if cooking from frozen, add about 5 minutes to each reheating method.
The oven is your best bet when it comes to reheating a nugget to crispy perfection. Spray your nuggets with a little oil, then place them directly onto a wire rack. Bake in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 to 15 minutes. This method will reliably get the nuggets cooked and crispy; if there's no wire rack around, you can use tinfoil to prop the nuggets up a little so they aren't lying fully flat on the baking sheet. (This helps the heat circulate on all sides of the nuggets, cooking them evenly.)
The air fryer is another great method for reheating nuggets quickly and evenly. Cook at 350 degrees Fahrenheit again, this time only for five to seven minutes. Be sure to shake or flip the nuggets halfway through the cooking time for even crisping.
Reheat your nuggets to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit for safety — and enjoy your at-home McDonald's feast.