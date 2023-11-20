What Exactly Is A Cement Mixer Shot And Why Is It Called That?

When most people think of ordering shots, they probably imagine a 1½-ounce glass filled with their favorite potent potable, not a veritable test of wills. However, if you order a cement mixer, which consists of two otherwise innocuous ingredients, an epic test of resolve is precisely what you'll experience. The off-kilter combination of lime juice and Irish cream (such as Baileys) is enough to put even the most seasoned drinker on high alert. When these liquids are combined, they create a goopy, curdled, and sticky concoction that most people find challenging to slug down.

Along with the viscous texture of the creation, the name of this shot may also stem from how it's supposed to be consumed. Unlike your average shot that's gulped in one go, it's recommended that the (un)lucky recipient of a cement mixer pour separate shots of Irish cream and lime juice in their mouth while either swishing or moving their head vigorously. The shaking motion causes the shot to become even thicker, contributing to a visceral experience that you probably won't forget any time soon.