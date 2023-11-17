The Unexpected Seasoning Tip Flavor-Boosting Roasted Chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas are inexpensive, full of protein, and easy to prepare as an on-the-go snack. Just roast them up in the oven, add your favorite seasonings and you've got a crispy, crunchy, savory treat that's easily customized to your preferences — with anything from simple salt and pepper to a rich blend of dried herbs and spices.
For the best possible outcome, though, there's a timing trick to ensure your chickpeas get seasoned properly and don't end up a charred and bitter mess. It's best to season your chickpeas after they come out of the oven all crisped up. If you sprinkle them with dry seasonings before you roast them, you run the risk of burning the herbs and spices, which will lead to a bitter and unappetizing result. Once the spices are burnt there's no turning back, and the whole dish will be ruined. Instead, toss the chickpeas with seasoning right after they come out of the oven, while they're still hot. The seasoning will stick to the residual oil, coating them without running the risk of getting singed.
It's always a disappointment to pull something deliciously roasted out of the oven, only to be met with the sad fact that the coating of spices on its exterior has been burnt and blackened. Dry spices are quick to burn at high temperatures. Given the fact that chickpeas are usually roasted at a temperature of around 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, it's no wonder that these seasonings tend to get charred.
A workaround for burnt, charred spices
If you still want the toasty taste that roasted spices provide, there's an easy workaround: just toast your spices in a pan on the stovetop before tossing them with your chickpeas so you have full control over how toasty they get. Start with a dry skillet over medium-low heat and keep the spices moving until they release their aroma. Once they're perfectly toasted, put them onto a cool plate or bowl to stop the cooking process. You can start with whole spices, like cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and sesame seeds, and toss them into the roasted chickpeas for a little crunch and a pop of flavor. Or you can grind the spices once they're toasted, or even start with ground spices, but remember to watch them carefully — the smaller the particles, the quicker they are to burn.
Another option is to lightly fry your spices in a small amount of hot oil. This is a method often used in Indian cooking to make a spice-infused oil called a tadka, which is added at the end of the cooking process to curries and other dishes. This is a quick-frying method, and again you'll have to be careful not to burn the spices. But when you're done the spices themselves will be brought to life, the oil will be infused with a spicy flavor, and you can use it to coat your freshly-roasted chickpeas.
Seasonings that go well with chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas pair well with a host of spice and herb blends; their crunchy, slightly nutty, but ultimately mild flavor allows them to take on a variety of flavors. Classic salt and pepper aside, (in fact, salt is the one exception to the rule — it won't burn in the oven, and will enhance the flavor and texture if you lightly salt the chickpeas before you roast them) there are a number of different seasoning combinations you could use , some of which might even remind you of your favorite processed snacks.
Take, for example, chickpeas tossed in delicious, tangy, savory ranch seasoning. These ranch chickpeas might remind you of the flavor of your favorite triangularly-shaped chip. You can also make cheesy roasted chickpeas by tossing the legumes with a mixture of buttermilk powder, cornstarch, and powdered cheese (the kind you'd get in a box of instant mac and cheese). The result will have you thinking of Cheetos in the best way.
It's easy to sprinkle them with a few enduringly popular spices, like curry powder, chili powder, or smoked paprika. Building your own spice blend is an option, or you can use pre-blended spice mixtures such as garam masala, za'atar, taco seasoning, or any others you might have on hand. Try out a few different options and you might find a new favorite way to enjoy roasted chickpeas.