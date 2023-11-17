The Unexpected Seasoning Tip Flavor-Boosting Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are inexpensive, full of protein, and easy to prepare as an on-the-go snack. Just roast them up in the oven, add your favorite seasonings and you've got a crispy, crunchy, savory treat that's easily customized to your preferences — with anything from simple salt and pepper to a rich blend of dried herbs and spices.

For the best possible outcome, though, there's a timing trick to ensure your chickpeas get seasoned properly and don't end up a charred and bitter mess. It's best to season your chickpeas after they come out of the oven all crisped up. If you sprinkle them with dry seasonings before you roast them, you run the risk of burning the herbs and spices, which will lead to a bitter and unappetizing result. Once the spices are burnt there's no turning back, and the whole dish will be ruined. Instead, toss the chickpeas with seasoning right after they come out of the oven, while they're still hot. The seasoning will stick to the residual oil, coating them without running the risk of getting singed.

It's always a disappointment to pull something deliciously roasted out of the oven, only to be met with the sad fact that the coating of spices on its exterior has been burnt and blackened. Dry spices are quick to burn at high temperatures. Given the fact that chickpeas are usually roasted at a temperature of around 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, it's no wonder that these seasonings tend to get charred.