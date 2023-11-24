The Brand That's Likely Behind Aldi's Friendly Farms Milk

Aldi customers can't get enough of the store's private label goods, which typically offer the same quality as name brands at a much lower price. Amid that satisfaction, many shoppers often wonder who manufactures Aldi's popular line of goods, including the chain's Friendly Farms milk and dairy products. While it's rare for grocery stores to provide a peek behind the curtain when it comes to who creates their private label products, some believe that Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy is the manufacturer of these goods.

Also known as Commonwealth Dairy, the Vermont-based company is believed to be responsible for creating Friendly Farms products. Those products include whole milk, half and half, whipping cream, and plant-based "milks," such as almond, coconut, and oat varieties. While rumors about which company manufactures Aldi products often remain unfounded, there's a compelling bit of evidence that Commonwealth Dairy does indeed create Friendly Farms products. The discovery came thanks to a product labeling snafu.