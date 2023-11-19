The Additional Ingredient You Need For A Custard-Like Egg-Free Pumpkin Pie

If you're planning to make a pumpkin pie for the holidays and run out of eggs or have vegan guests coming for dinner, then you may be searching for a replacement for those eggs in your recipe. For those who don't know, you may be wondering why eggs are make or break to your pumpkin pie recipe. Surely, you can just leave them out, right? Wrong. Without eggs, your pumpkin pie may resemble a pumpkin pudding because eggs are responsible for helping the pumpkin mixture thicken into a custard. The proteins in eggs act as emulsifiers when baking.

You'll need an ingredient that's able to act in the same capacity as an egg. Fortunately, you probably already have some in your cabinet. Grab that box of starch to use as a thickening agent for your pumpkin pie. Fortunately, it doesn't really matter which starch you choose. Consider using cornstarch, potato starch, arrowroot, or whatever you happen to have on hand. Although there are several different ingredients that you can use in place of eggs in a pinch, starch may be your best bet for several reasons.