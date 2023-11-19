What Actually Happened To Quiznos?

We all know the name of the One Sandwich Chain to Rule Them All in America and beyond; Subway has dominated the fast food sandwich game for decades, at one point actually having more restaurant locations than mighty McDonald's. True, there are now lots of other contenders for the fast food submarine throne, like Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, Blimpie, and Penn Station — but none can topple the might of Subway.

But those who grew up in the 1990s and 2000s will remember that once, there was a chain that — at least for a time — genuinely looked like a threat to Subway's sandwich dominance. That chain was Quiznos, the restaurant that brought the conveyor toaster to prominence, even forcing Subway to toast their sandwiches (albeit badly) for the first time ever. Their rapid rise from 1991-2013 showed that maybe, the unbeatable juggernaut was beatable after all.

And then it just ... seemed to vanish from the face of the Earth. So how did it happen? What led to the downfall of Quiznos? It turns out it wasn't just one factor but a colossal mess of ill-advised decisions and worse luck that ultimately doomed the brand in quite possibly the most rapid downfall in chain restaurant history. And it all started with a business model that seemed predisposed to failure.