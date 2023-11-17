Burger King Is Testing A Grill'wich Breakfast Sandwich In 2 States
Burger King often gets a bad rap. In fact, according to social media data compiled by The Daring Kitchen (via WDBO), it's the most disliked fast food chain in most of America, but that's not necessarily fair. Quality varies from restaurant to restaurant, and, while there are certain Burger King menu items that The Daily Meal recommends you avoid, it definitely still has its fans. Burger King also shines in an area in which it rarely gets credit: breakfast. The McDonald's Egg McMuffin may get all the attention, but there's no shortage of Burger King sausage and egg Croissan'wich lovers.
It's no surprise that Burger King is leaning into that strength. Starting on November 16, 2023, the company is introducing the Grill'wich breakfast sandwich, obviously inspired by the naming conventions of the Croissan'wich. However, there is some bad news: You can only get it if you live in the Detroit, Michigan, or McAllen-Brownsville, Texas, areas. That's right. If you want to get your Grill'wich game on, you'd better head to the Motor City or the Chess Capital of Texas (seriously, that's Brownsville's nickname).
Burger King has some good Grill'wich deals
There's no information on how long Burger King's Grill'wich will be available, which is a shame because it sounds pretty good. Two pieces of grilled flatbread sandwiching eggs, American cheese, and — much like its croissant-inspired forebear — your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. There's also no word on whether you can combine proteins like the deliciously monstrous amalgam that is a ham, bacon, and sausage Burger King Fully Loaded Croissan'wich. We can but dream.
Like many of Burger King's other breakfast offerings, you can combine a Grill'wich with the company's French Toast Sticks in a combo for $4 or $5 (depending on whether you go for the five or seven French Toast Stick option). At the moment, there doesn't seem to be another fast food breakfast sandwich quite like it on the market, so, if you live in Brownsville or Detroit, give one a try and let us know how it goes.