Burger King Is Testing A Grill'wich Breakfast Sandwich In 2 States

Burger King often gets a bad rap. In fact, according to social media data compiled by The Daring Kitchen (via WDBO), it's the most disliked fast food chain in most of America, but that's not necessarily fair. Quality varies from restaurant to restaurant, and, while there are certain Burger King menu items that The Daily Meal recommends you avoid, it definitely still has its fans. Burger King also shines in an area in which it rarely gets credit: breakfast. The McDonald's Egg McMuffin may get all the attention, but there's no shortage of Burger King sausage and egg Croissan'wich lovers.

It's no surprise that Burger King is leaning into that strength. Starting on November 16, 2023, the company is introducing the Grill'wich breakfast sandwich, obviously inspired by the naming conventions of the Croissan'wich. However, there is some bad news: You can only get it if you live in the Detroit, Michigan, or McAllen-Brownsville, Texas, areas. That's right. If you want to get your Grill'wich game on, you'd better head to the Motor City or the Chess Capital of Texas (seriously, that's Brownsville's nickname).