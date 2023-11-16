Thanksgiving Foods You Can And Can't Get Through TSA

Hands down, the busiest travel time of the year in the U.S. is the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving. It's undoubtedly one of the most family-oriented holidays of the year, and folks will be packing up the car and heading around the country to get together with family members spread far and wide. In fact, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, aka the TSA, estimates that this year they'll screen more than 30 million people going through security checkpoints at American airports during the Thanksgiving holiday season. If you're heading to the airport during this time and you're planning on bringing your favorite Thanksgiving dish with you, don't count on being able to take just anything through airport security. The TSA has very strict rules about what foods you can get through airport security, and many Thanksgiving foods might have to go into checked bags (if you bring them at all).

Take a look at this list of what you can and can't bring through TSA this Thanksgiving so you can plan ahead because nothing's worse than taking the time to pick out a perfect bottle of wine only to have to toss it in the trash in order to get on a flight. Remember, too, that these rules count in reverse, so don't count on being able to bring a doggy bag of grandma's stuffing in your carry-on. It might be better to eat at an airport restaurant instead.