We Tried Chobani's Spiced Holiday Nog Greek Yogurt And It Was Just Okay
In the last 10 years, Greek yogurt has become a trendy and healthy breakfast option. Brands like Chobani have flourished and gone beyond simply making the standard flavors to offering unique spins on classics in addition to exciting new combinations. The latest in Chobani's line of yogurt creations is its Spiced Holiday Nog flavor, hitting store shelves just in time for the holidays.
This festive new flavor from the Greek yogurt giant evokes the holiday drink of choice for many, although this eggnog doesn't come spiked with anything. Instead, Chobani has attempted to infuse the spicy, creamy flavor of eggnog into a yogurt cup just right for breakfast in the middle of December, and I had the chance to try the new flavor. When it came to reviewing this item I only had one question: Nog or nah?
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
What does Chobani Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog taste like?
The first whiff after lifting the tab off the shiny golden lid of this limited batch item was promising. It did indeed have that deeply aromatic scene, with the prominent notes of nutmeg and cloves you would expect from eggnog. When tasting it, the yogurt delivered on these flavors. In fact, I'd even go as far as to say it over-delivers. There was so much spice flavor that it overpowered the tangy Greek yogurt flavor.
While that combination of spice and tang gets close to mimicking the flavors in eggnog, I found it didn't quite work in a yogurt as well as I'd hoped. However, my biggest critique was the texture. Compared to other Greek yogurts I've tried, yes even some Chobani flavors, the Spiced Holiday Nog was unusually thin.
What is in Chobani Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog?
So what exactly did Chobani put in its Holiday Spiced Nog yogurt to make it taste so much like its namesake? Well, if you look at the listed ingredients on the cup, you'll see that information is being kept as a trade secret. The ingredients listed are cultured reduced milk fat, water, cane sugar, natural flavors, pectin, guar gum, lemon juice concentrate, locust bean gum, and spice. That last one is pretty vague, although based on my sample, I tasted nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon. Notably, there is no vanilla in there, which is a key flavor in eggnog.
In regards to nutrition, each 5.3-ounce container of Spiced Holiday Nog Greek Yogurt is a 150-gram serving. In a single serving, you'll find 130 calories, 2.5 grams of fat, 50 milligrams of sodium,15 grams of carbs, 15 grams of sugar, and 11 grams of protein. The yogurt also contains vitamin D, calcium, pron, and potassium.
Where to buy Chobani Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog and how much it costs
This limited batch Chobani Greek Yogurt flavor is available now through the end of the season. When exactly that will be isn't set in stone, but expect to be able to find these at grocery stores and via grocery delivery apps until at least Christmas.
Chobani's Greek Yogurt Spiced Holiday Nog has a suggested retail price of $1.59 each. Prices may vary by retailer.
The final verdict
Among the Chobani flavors I've tried, I wouldn't rank the Spiced Holiday Nog Greek Yogurt especially highly. However, I can't deny that it delivers on its promised flavor; it's just not with as much balance as I personally think was required to make an eggnog flavor yogurt work as a casual pick for a quick breakfast. We recommend this Greek yogurt to only the most dedicated nog-heads out there.
If you're let down by this news and are still interested in a festive holiday yogurt, you don't need to look far. The holiday-only release Peppermint Perfection Chobani Flip is back in stores this winter and, for my money, it's the more delicious of the two.