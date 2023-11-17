We Tried Chobani's Spiced Holiday Nog Greek Yogurt And It Was Just Okay

In the last 10 years, Greek yogurt has become a trendy and healthy breakfast option. Brands like Chobani have flourished and gone beyond simply making the standard flavors to offering unique spins on classics in addition to exciting new combinations. The latest in Chobani's line of yogurt creations is its Spiced Holiday Nog flavor, hitting store shelves just in time for the holidays.

This festive new flavor from the Greek yogurt giant evokes the holiday drink of choice for many, although this eggnog doesn't come spiked with anything. Instead, Chobani has attempted to infuse the spicy, creamy flavor of eggnog into a yogurt cup just right for breakfast in the middle of December, and I had the chance to try the new flavor. When it came to reviewing this item I only had one question: Nog or nah?

