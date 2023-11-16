What Are Romanian Grilled Minced Meat Rolls And How Are They Made?

Street food is a love language intertwined with culture, history, and taste. It's an unfolding of rich flavors, humble traditions, and local ingredients. Amongst the diverse street food available globally comes the Romanian grilled minced meat roll. Otherwise known as mititei or mici, it's a spectacular street food dish that's a testament to the glory of these local culinary delights.

The terms mititei and mici in Romanian translate to small or little ones, and that's precisely what these meaty cylinders resemble: small, juicy, minced meat rolls. Although this specialty can be found as a common street food, it's exceptionally popular during celebrations, and that's no surprise when their serving size is ideal for on-the-go or finger food at large gatherings.

Though their appearance might suggest simplicity in preparation, there's careful thought behind this dish. These rolls are made from a mixture of minced meat with a combination of spices, such as cumin and coriander, and seasoned with garlic and black pepper. Mici is made by kneading these ingredients together with the addition of water (or stock) and bicarbonate of soda before being formed into rolls. Achieving the ideal portion size is key for the rolls. If the rolls are too small, they'll dry out; too big and they'll snap. Once rolled, the mici are allowed to set before being grilled and ready to enjoy.