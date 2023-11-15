Ice Cream Cone Pie Crust Is A Resourceful Way To Get Creative With Dessert

Whether you've got a bunch of broken waffle cones, the box of sugar cones is about to go stale, or you just don't have a use for any of them until next summer, don't throw them out; there's a way to put them to use: You can turn one tasty dessert ingredient into another one and it's as easy as, well, pie – pie crust to be exact.

Just think of those cones like graham crackers and you'll get a good idea of how simple and delicious they'll be repurposed as a creative dessert. All you have to do is break the cones up into teeny tiny pieces the same way you would crush graham crackers, mix in sugar and melted butter, form the mixture to the inside of a pie pan, give it a little time in the oven to bake, and voilà — you've got pie crust.

Alternatively, you can form the crust by molding the broken pieces to the pan without the butter and sugar. And if you don't want to do all that breaking up by hand just use a food processor — though you will need to use butter to hold the pulverized bits together in that case.