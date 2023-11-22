The Secret Ingredient That'll Make Your Banana Pudding A Total Crowd-Pleaser

Making banana pudding is as easy as buying a box of instant pudding, mixing it with cold milk, and putting it in the refrigerator to chill. So you might be wondering if it's really worth it to add an extra ingredient, and thus an extra step. And how do you add a solid like ice cream to the pudding mix anyway?

First of all, yes, it's definitely worth the extra step as it will take your pudding from pretty yummy to absolutely spectacular. Second, you're not going to add frozen ice cream to the mix. This means that you will have to melt the vanilla ice cream first — that is true. But it's not a difficult task. You're going to replace half of the milk that the box ingredients call for with ice cream, so just scoop that amount into a microwave-safe dish and zap it for approximately 30 seconds. You only want it to melt, not heat it up, so be cautious not to overdo it. Or you can always leave it in the refrigerator to melt instead. While the ice cream will be soft after about a half hour, you may have to leave it in for a few hours or even overnight to get it to melt all the way. Leaving it on the counter might be tempting but it will melt unevenly and risk foodborne illness in the process.