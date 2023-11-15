What's The Best Kind Of Cranberry To Use For A Holiday Compound Butter?

The holiday season is just around the bend, and what's a better way to celebrate than with food? Along with the holiday favorites of succulent turkey, crispy roasted potatoes, and moist fruitcake, there is one ingredient that deserves a second thought — butter. Sure, it's delicious in its plain store-bought form, but once transformed into a compound butter, it takes on a whole new lease of life. This holiday, add some cranberries to create a compound butter that's decadently sweet and creamy.

The term "compound" might sound technical, but it simply refers to mixing softened butter with other ingredients. With cranberries, it creates a spread that's sweet and tart yet silky and smooth. Ideally, you want to use unsalted butter, as you'll create the most versatile spread (you can always add some salt on top if you want to push it over to savory). It's the perfect addition to a turkey sandwich, a fruity muffin, or spread on a crusty hot roll. Since cranberries are in season from September to November, using the fresh variety in compound butter is a spectacular idea. Fresh cranberries add a burst of bright flavor to your butter as well as a vibrant pink hue.

You can also use frozen or dried cranberries if fresh are unavailable. However, the butter's flavor may alter slightly. Since mixing cranberries into mayonnaise is a genius notion, it only makes sense to fold them into butter as well. Give it a go!