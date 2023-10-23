Jazz Up Your Mayo This Fall With A Spoonful Of Cranberry Sauce

Finding uses for Thanksgiving leftovers can be either a delicious treat or a frustrating struggle. After such a big feast, inevitably there's plenty of food left to use up — and sometimes, repurposing requires getting creative. Using the turkey carcass for stock or making those leftover mashed potatoes into gnocchi is one thing, but what about that bowl of cranberry sauce? This tangy-sweet sauce makes a great mix-in for mayonnaise, transforming the creamy condiment into a tasty bright-pink topping for your post-Thanksgiving sandwiches.

Mixing equal parts cranberry sauce (either the canned or the homemade kind will do) with your favorite mayonnaise and a touch of pepper brings a pop of fruity acidity to an already delectable spread. Just as a squeeze of lemon can cut through the fattiness of mayo and brighten it up, adding greater depth of flavor, so too can the puckery tartness of cranberries enhance its taste. This dynamic combination will add the perfect amount of punch to whatever you choose to spread it on.