Save Borderline Burnt Food With A Simple Cooling Hack

Some have described cooking as a combination of both art and science. That bitter, burnt taste that develops when you forget about that pot on the stove or that sheet in the oven for just a moment too long can sabotage your food preparation, though. Whether it's the slight char on the edges of a perfectly grilled steak or the bitter undertones from an overcooked sauce, the presence of those borderline burnt notes can quickly turn a culinary masterpiece into a culinary misstep.

After putting so much work into your dish, you might wonder; is it possible to salvage borderline burnt food? The answer is yes and all it takes is a simple cooling hack.

The solution is simple; use the freezer. It's the same concept as using an ice bath to quickly cool hard-boiled eggs. The cold temperature essentially stops the cooking process in its tracks, preventing any trace of that unwanted burnt smell or taste.