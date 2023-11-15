Kit Kat's New Chocolate Donut Flavor Is Here To Stay

Chocolate donut lovers will soon have a new, more convenient way to enjoy their favorite morning pastry, per a press release shared with Daily Meal. On November 17, Kit Kat is introducing a new chocolate frosted donut flavor, which will join the brand's pantheon of inventive flavors like Birthday Cake and Mint + Dark Chocolate. After its release, the latest Kit Kat creation will be available from retailers throughout the country. Kit Kat fans will be able to enjoy the brand-new flavor all year, either in standard or king-size (if you're in the mood to share ... or not).

As for what to expect, this Kit Kat features the milk chocolate and crunchy wafers that fans have come to know and love, but with a bottom layer of flavored cream to fully mirror the authentic donut recipe. While a donut and a warm cup of coffee can be a welcome treat during the fall and winter months, Kit Kat seems intent on giving candy fans an alternative matchup.