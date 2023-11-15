Kit Kat's New Chocolate Donut Flavor Is Here To Stay
Chocolate donut lovers will soon have a new, more convenient way to enjoy their favorite morning pastry, per a press release shared with Daily Meal. On November 17, Kit Kat is introducing a new chocolate frosted donut flavor, which will join the brand's pantheon of inventive flavors like Birthday Cake and Mint + Dark Chocolate. After its release, the latest Kit Kat creation will be available from retailers throughout the country. Kit Kat fans will be able to enjoy the brand-new flavor all year, either in standard or king-size (if you're in the mood to share ... or not).
As for what to expect, this Kit Kat features the milk chocolate and crunchy wafers that fans have come to know and love, but with a bottom layer of flavored cream to fully mirror the authentic donut recipe. While a donut and a warm cup of coffee can be a welcome treat during the fall and winter months, Kit Kat seems intent on giving candy fans an alternative matchup.
Fresh baked donuts in a candy bar
According to brand manager Alex Kuzior, the most recent Kit Kat bar is a homage to the beloved donut variety. Asking, "Who doesn't love a classic chocolate frosted donut?!" Kuzior went on to say, "The KIT KAT® Chocolate Frosted Donut Flavored Bar is a sweet addition to our permanent flavor portfolio." He also compared the flavor to "A freshly baked donut from your favorite hometown bakery," which sounds like it's intended to be eaten as an early morning pick-me-up or mid-day snack.
There are more than 300 different flavors of Kit Kat available worldwide. Last year, the brand introduced Kit Kat Strawberry + Dark Chocolate and Chocolate Hazelnut Thins.
While the press release states that the new flavor will be available "all year round," it's also described as a "permanent" addition to the Kit Kat lineup. As a result, there's no telling whether supplies are limited or if candy fans will have access to the treat indefinitely. Either way, the latest Kit Kat is bound to catch the eye of consumers in search of a new spin on the popular chocolate frosted donut.