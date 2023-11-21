Out Of Cream? Swap In Evaporated Milk For Unexpectedly Rich Clam Chowder
From the fishing villages along the coast of France to the tip of Southwest England, the earliest references of chowder are separated by the Atlantic Ocean, but from which side did it truly derive? While the origins of this dish may be highly debated, one aspect is not: its taste. Clam chowder is an exceptionally heartening meal, whether served in a delectably creamy base or a clear tomato broth. If you're more inclined towards the thick, creamy variety, substituting cream for evaporated milk may be the intensely rich hack you've been waiting to try.
Chefs often suggest numerous ways to enhance clam chowder, but a genius one that seems to be missing is evaporated milk. Unlike its sweetened condensed milk brethren, evaporated milk is an incredible ingredient that thickens and enriches savory dishes. Unlike cream, which runs the risk of splitting once added, evaporated milk can be mixed into the chowder's entourage when the clams are added. Thus, a steamy bowl of clam chowder is created, whose flavor whole-heartedly sings with a warming fishy essence.
It's rich, it's divine, it's utterly moreish. Clam chowder with evaporated milk is the ultimate duo.
Enhance clam chowder with pure evaporated bliss
For the best results, substitute evaporated milk for cream in a 1-to-1 ratio. You may feel apprehensive about mixing an extremely thick can of evaporated milk into your savory clam chowder, but combining it with milk and water dilutes its syrupy consistency. One tip: If you plan on using regular milk alongside evaporated milk, ensure you do not boil or simmer the chowder. This could lead to the milk curdling, but you can easily avoid this by either "ripening" the milk (adding it in once the chowder has cooled and then reheating) or by steaming the milk and evaporated milk separately before adding it to the clam chowder.
Another hesitation to use this ingredient may stem from the taste. Is evaporated milk sweet? The process of canning evaporated milk can leave a subtly sweet sentiment; however, it can lean toward sweet or savory dishes depending on the other ingredients it's mixed with. Once your evaporated milk is combined with salty clams, tangy onions, starchy potatoes, and creamy butter, it's sure to embody a more savory disposition. Look at it this way: If it can work in queso, why not clam chowder, too?
Substitutes for evaporated milk
It's generally not considered appropriate to substitute evaporated milk with condensed milk. Condensed milk is far too sweet and will surely overpower the delicate flavors of the clams, but if the store is out of evaporated milk, you can easily make it yourself with two ingredients: milk and salt. Alternatively, you could use coconut milk as a substitute in a 1-to-1 ratio.
If you're looking for a plant-based evaporated milk alternative, creating your own with soy or another plant-based milk is simple. There are also premade varieties you can purchase from the store or online. For example, some options may be made from coconut milk and still resemble evaporated milk. However, it may take on additional flavors, too. Ultimately, this won't be an issue if you don't mind your clam chowder tasting slightly coconutty.
If you're looking for the ultimate way to elevate your clam chowder to the richest, most velvety consistency, then introduce evaporated milk to the mix. It's one of those "you'll never look back" swaps.