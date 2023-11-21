Out Of Cream? Swap In Evaporated Milk For Unexpectedly Rich Clam Chowder

From the fishing villages along the coast of France to the tip of Southwest England, the earliest references of chowder are separated by the Atlantic Ocean, but from which side did it truly derive? While the origins of this dish may be highly debated, one aspect is not: its taste. Clam chowder is an exceptionally heartening meal, whether served in a delectably creamy base or a clear tomato broth. If you're more inclined towards the thick, creamy variety, substituting cream for evaporated milk may be the intensely rich hack you've been waiting to try.

Chefs often suggest numerous ways to enhance clam chowder, but a genius one that seems to be missing is evaporated milk. Unlike its sweetened condensed milk brethren, evaporated milk is an incredible ingredient that thickens and enriches savory dishes. Unlike cream, which runs the risk of splitting once added, evaporated milk can be mixed into the chowder's entourage when the clams are added. Thus, a steamy bowl of clam chowder is created, whose flavor whole-heartedly sings with a warming fishy essence.

It's rich, it's divine, it's utterly moreish. Clam chowder with evaporated milk is the ultimate duo.