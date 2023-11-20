Dolly Parton's Famous Stone Soup Has A Whimsical Origin Story

There's something equally fun and fascinating about learning which meals celebrities grew up eating. Dolly Parton, for instance, has a pretty special story surrounding one of her favorite childhood dishes. On an episode of erstwhile food talk show "The Chew," the philanthropic multi-hyphenate mentioned a meal named stone soup, an unassuming vegetable soup that her mother, Avie Lee Parton, would prepare for the musician and her 11 siblings. The family had very humble beginnings and according to Parton, the soup was a fun activity her mother orchestrated for the family. She would ask her children to search for a stone to add to the soup, each of the kids would present their finds, and their mother would decide which stone ended up in the soup.

Parton said that her mother was very intuitive and usually knew which child needed a little more attention that day, so she would choose their stone to make them feel special. And it worked! According to The Takeout, in her 1994 memoir "Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business," Parton mentioned that whenever her stone was picked, she felt like she was "able to contribute to feeding her family for that day," and for having a hand in preparing a delicious soup, too.