Why Buttercream Frosting And Royal Icing Can Be A Bad Combo For Cake Decorating

Cakes, like many baked goods, are fickle things. If one little ingredient is off, all your hard work can take the fall. The same goes for the decorations on top. Luckily, some blunders are just as easy to avoid as they are to make.

The next time you bust out the piping bag, one major rule to keep in mind is not to mix royal icing and buttercream. When combined, the latter can break down the former, resulting in melty, less-than-precise designs. The kind of buttercream commonly used for cakes, also known as American buttercream, is made from a base of butter, confectioner's sugar, heavy cream, and vanilla mixed into a rich and fluffy frosting. Its fat content is what makes it so delicious, but it's also what causes fat-free royal icing — typically made from beaten egg whites and confectioner's sugar — to bleed all over your cake.

While it's ultimately the taste that matters, it's always rewarding to make bakery-worthy confections at home. On that note, here's how to choose between buttercream and royal icing for your next cake-decorating project.