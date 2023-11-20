Is Basting Your Chicken Worth The Extra Effort?

Basting is a culinary practice steeped in tradition, with many chefs and home cooks swearing by its ability to keep poultry moist and flavorful during roasting. The principle behind basting is that by regularly coating the chicken with its own juices or a marinade, the meat will retain moisture and the skin will achieve a desirable golden-brown color. But is basting really a thing you need to do when cooking a whole chicken? Is the end result really worth the extra effort?

Basting theoretically helps keep the meat juicy by coating it with liquid, which can add flavor and aid in browning the skin. The key word here, however, is "theoretically." In practice, the continual opening of the oven to baste can do more harm than good, as it leads to temperature fluctuations that can actually dry out the meat. Moreover, since chicken skin is largely impermeable, the liquid doesn't truly penetrate the flesh. The promise of extra juiciness is, thus, largely a kitchen myth. Instead, the basting liquid mostly flavors the skin and evaporates quickly due to the high heat, potentially leading to a more burnished exterior. Whether that exterior warrants the effort of basting is a matter of personal preference. For some, the potential for a golden, flavorful skin is enough reason to baste. Others might find the marginal difference in taste doesn't justify the constant oven-tending.