The Ingredient That'll Give Your Roasted Potatoes An Extra Kick

It can be hard to make dinner interesting day in and day out, and the last thing many of us want to do on a busy weeknight is get out the cutting board and start chopping a bunch of vegetables. If you're willing to get a little creative with a popular condiment that is probably already in your refrigerator, however, you can make some pretty amazing dishes that take almost no time. If you have some potatoes to roast, for example, try adding some salsa to the mix for some spicy, tomato-y spuds that will be great with almost any dinner and good enough to keep any leftovers for another meal.

Salsa is a condiment that's much more than just a vehicle for tortilla chips. Its mixture of chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and chili peppers can bring some extra kick and flavor to a lot of dishes if you use it as an ingredient. Potatoes are a blank slate and pair well with all the ingredients in salsa, so instead of cutting up a bunch of tomatoes and onions separately to mix with your spuds, take an easy weeknight shortcut with a few tablespoons of premade salsa.