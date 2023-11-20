The Ingredient That'll Give Your Roasted Potatoes An Extra Kick
It can be hard to make dinner interesting day in and day out, and the last thing many of us want to do on a busy weeknight is get out the cutting board and start chopping a bunch of vegetables. If you're willing to get a little creative with a popular condiment that is probably already in your refrigerator, however, you can make some pretty amazing dishes that take almost no time. If you have some potatoes to roast, for example, try adding some salsa to the mix for some spicy, tomato-y spuds that will be great with almost any dinner and good enough to keep any leftovers for another meal.
Salsa is a condiment that's much more than just a vehicle for tortilla chips. Its mixture of chopped tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and chili peppers can bring some extra kick and flavor to a lot of dishes if you use it as an ingredient. Potatoes are a blank slate and pair well with all the ingredients in salsa, so instead of cutting up a bunch of tomatoes and onions separately to mix with your spuds, take an easy weeknight shortcut with a few tablespoons of premade salsa.
Don't throw away uneaten salsa
Too often, for many of us, a jar of salsa gets opened for snacking or taco night — and then half the jar gets put back into the refrigerator, where it languishes until it gets moldy and thrown away. Although salsa' is primarily considered a condiment for chips and other spicy foods can't be disputed, no rule says that is the only way to enjoy salsa. If you want to give salsa roasted potatoes a try, all you need are washed, cut potatoes, a neutral cooking oil such as avocado or canola, and enough salsa to coat the potatoes. After par-baking the spuds, toss them in a bowl with a few tablespoons of oil, a pinch of salt and pepper, and the salsa, and they can go right into a hot oven to roast. It's that easy.
You can use any kind of potatoes, but salsa is an especially nice combination with waxy potatoes with thin skins, such as Yukon golds, white potatoes, and fingerlings. These types roast quickly, get extra crispy and absorb more of the salsa's zippy flavor while also retaining their shape. The popular russet potatoes don't work as well if roasted with salsa, as they have thick skins and fluffy insides, making them better suited to potato skins or baked potatoes.
Suggestions for roasted potatoes with salsa
Roasted potatoes with salsa pair nicely with all kinds of main dishes, such as roasted or braised pork loin, and baked chicken thighs. They would be a tasty addition to a homemade Southwest tofu burrito for a savory meatless option. Potatoes aren't just for dinner, of course, so consider making breakfast potatoes with a few tablespoons of salsa added in. You can also serve salsa-flavored potatoes hashbrowns-style, on the side of a savory egg dish, or make them part of the main course by chopping them into a breakfast hash.
Although salsa has all the spices and seasoning you need for roasting potatoes, that doesn't mean you can't add other ingredients to make your potatoes a little extra. Try adding some shredded cheese to the potatoes and salsa, and roasting them on a piece of parchment paper or silicone baking mat for crispy, cheesy, spicy potatoes. Potatoes roasted with salsa are also yummy when served like nachos, so don't be afraid to add traditional nacho toppings such as fresh or pickled jalapenos, chopped green onions, olives, and extra tomatoes. You can then top them with a serving of sour cream and guacamole, just like nachos. Get a little creative with your salsa potatoes and you'll never be left with half a jar of moldy salsa again.